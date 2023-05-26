The view of the Willamette River from Departure. Photo: Courtesy of Departure

There's nothing better than enjoying a Pacific Northwest summer perched on a patio way up high, sipping on something refreshing. We're talking about rooftop bars here, people!

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city, fueled by consumers' desire for luxe social atmospheres with stellar views.

Enjoy a drink at these spots as the weather heats up this holiday weekend or throughout the season. Remember: We only have sunshine for so long.

Details: This Pan-Asian restaurant and bar downtown sits atop the timelessly chic Nines Hotel, which just reopened after months of refurbishment. The menu offers diners beloved items such as oysters, steakhouse bibimbap and signature wings alongside an extensive sake list.

Go when: You want to get dressed up and celebrate. (Perhaps Meira will go here for her birthday in three weeks?)

Pro tip: Book a reservation in advance.

Address: 525 SW Morrison St.

Details: The deck above the iconic music venue slings dive eats from Marthas and pints from Show Bar.

Go when: You've just seen a show and want to keep the good times rollin'.

Address: 1300 SE Stark St.

Details: This Cuban-inspired pop-up is the perfect place to sip tropical daiquiris (including a non-alcoholic piña colada) and share a plethora of small plates with a group of friends.

Pro tip: The rooftop reopens on June 3 and is open depending on weather. Walk-ins only; no reservations.

Go when: You want to see what the cool kids are up to these days.

Address: 959 SE Division St.

Details: This no-nonsense rooftop biergarten is a favorite among the NW crowd, as it has a large wooden patio with communal seating and is located in the ever-so-trendy Pearl District with snapshot views of downtown.

Go when: You want to get off the sidewalk, grab some fresh air and down a few cold ones.

Address: 1411 NW Flanders St.