Looks like lovely weather this holiday weekend, and if you're staying in town — perhaps saving on gas? — there is so much to do.
🎇 The Rose Festival starts with a bang Friday night; the fireworks over Tom McCall Waterfront Park begin at 9:50pm. CityFair rides open there at 5pm Friday and run noon-9pm Saturday through Monday.
- More details can be found in our quick guide to the 10-day fest.
🐐 The Multnomah County Fair runs all weekend too. Small farm animals, a wiener dog costume contest and race, multicultural dance performances, sing alongs, food and some shopping. Noon-7pm Saturday through Monday at Oaks Amusement Park.
- Fair admission is free, parking $5, and ride prices vary.
🪦 It's your once-a-year chance to tour Wilhelm's Mausoleum, a sprawling building looming over the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge in Sellwood. Saturday through Monday, 10am to 4pm.
- Rae's Room, a gorgeous family vault with a torrid backstory of wealth, love and a corpse moved across the river, is only open on Monday.
🍷 Try chocolate and wine pairings at Hip Chicks Do Wine. Afternoons Friday through Sunday. Reservations requested.
🚲 Learn to lead a public bike ride at a Saturday evening workshop, then sign up to do it during this summer's Pedalpalooza.
🚗 Of note: Starting tomorrow and running through Labor Day, timed-entry permits are required to park at the main Multnomah Falls parking lot.
- Permits are $2 if purchased two weeks ahead or take a chance on a limited number of free passes available the day of visit.
