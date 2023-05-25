Share on email (opens in new window)

Looks like lovely weather this holiday weekend, and if you're staying in town — perhaps saving on gas? — there is so much to do.

🎇 The Rose Festival starts with a bang Friday night; the fireworks over Tom McCall Waterfront Park begin at 9:50pm. CityFair rides open there at 5pm Friday and run noon-9pm Saturday through Monday.

More details can be found in our quick guide to the 10-day fest.

🐐 The Multnomah County Fair runs all weekend too. Small farm animals, a wiener dog costume contest and race, multicultural dance performances, sing alongs, food and some shopping. Noon-7pm Saturday through Monday at Oaks Amusement Park.

Fair admission is free, parking $5, and ride prices vary.

🪦 It's your once-a-year chance to tour Wilhelm's Mausoleum, a sprawling building looming over the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge in Sellwood. Saturday through Monday, 10am to 4pm.

Rae's Room, a gorgeous family vault with a torrid backstory of wealth, love and a corpse moved across the river, is only open on Monday.

🍷 Try chocolate and wine pairings at Hip Chicks Do Wine. Afternoons Friday through Sunday. Reservations requested.

🚲 Learn to lead a public bike ride at a Saturday evening workshop, then sign up to do it during this summer's Pedalpalooza.

🚗 Of note: Starting tomorrow and running through Labor Day, timed-entry permits are required to park at the main Multnomah Falls parking lot.