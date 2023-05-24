Data: National Equity Atlas, IPUMS USA; Note: Race/ethnicity groups with insufficient data are not shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than one in five U.S. adults without access to a vehicle or public transportation missed or skipped a medical appointment last year, according to a report by the Urban Institute.

Why it matters: While access to telehealth has reduced some transportation barriers, it's not available to all and can't replace in-person care for all medical needs.

In the Portland area, 8% of all households — and nearly 24% of Black households — don't have a car.

Despite Portland being known for its public transit and bikeability, one of the primary ways to traverse the city is by car.

What they found: Nationwide, 21% of adults without access to a vehicle or public transit said they went without needed medical care in 2022.

Though 91% of adults reported they had access to a vehicle, the figure was substantially lower for Black adults (81%), those with low family incomes (78%) or a disability (83%) and for people with public health insurance (79%) or no coverage (83%).

Go deeper: Research suggests as much as 40% of a person's health can be attributed to socioeconomic factors like education, employment and the availability of transportation.