Adah Crandall's efforts to fight climate change have won national and local recognition, particularly for her campaign against the controversial Interstate 5 expansion through the Rose Quarter.

She's been called Portland's Greta Thunberg, a comparison that leads her to mention that she is "[her] own person."

After she graduates from Grant High School next month, she's taking a gap year to work on the Sunrise Movement's Green New Deal for Schools campaign, coaching students, creating curricula and helping develop strategies to change schools nationally.

"Literally my dream job," she tells Axios.

Crandall, 17, took time out from her final weeks in high school and her transit education project to share her ideal Portland day.

🍓 Morning: Walk over to the King Farmers Market for a breakfast burrito from Enchanted Sun. They're the best. And fresh strawberries!

🏖️ Lunch/afternoon: Carpool with friends to Sauvie Island, wishing there was a better bus route. Have a picnic by the river and go swimming.

"I have a lot of childhood memories of being there and it's one of my favorite places to go with friends in the summer — sometimes picking berries or peaches, sometimes spending the day at the river, sometimes both."

🌮 Dinner: Pick up dinner from El Nutri Taco on Alberta before going on an evening bike ride to Irving Park to toss a Frisbee and watch the sunset. Maybe stop somewhere for ice cream.

😻 Evening: Relax, listen to a podcast and hang out with my cat, Pickles.