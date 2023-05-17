Best Day Ever: Youth climate activist Adah Crandall
Adah Crandall's efforts to fight climate change have won national and local recognition, particularly for her campaign against the controversial Interstate 5 expansion through the Rose Quarter.
- She's been called Portland's Greta Thunberg, a comparison that leads her to mention that she is "[her] own person."
After she graduates from Grant High School next month, she's taking a gap year to work on the Sunrise Movement's Green New Deal for Schools campaign, coaching students, creating curricula and helping develop strategies to change schools nationally.
- "Literally my dream job," she tells Axios.
Crandall, 17, took time out from her final weeks in high school and her transit education project to share her ideal Portland day.
🍓 Morning: Walk over to the King Farmers Market for a breakfast burrito from Enchanted Sun. They're the best. And fresh strawberries!
🏖️ Lunch/afternoon: Carpool with friends to Sauvie Island, wishing there was a better bus route. Have a picnic by the river and go swimming.
- "I have a lot of childhood memories of being there and it's one of my favorite places to go with friends in the summer — sometimes picking berries or peaches, sometimes spending the day at the river, sometimes both."
🌮 Dinner: Pick up dinner from El Nutri Taco on Alberta before going on an evening bike ride to Irving Park to toss a Frisbee and watch the sunset. Maybe stop somewhere for ice cream.
😻 Evening: Relax, listen to a podcast and hang out with my cat, Pickles.
