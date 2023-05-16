11 mins ago - Food and Drink

Edible wild greens around Portland

Emily Harris
A photo of wild nettles growing, next to a photo of cooked nettles in a pan on the stove.

Nettles growing wild in Portland (left) and sautéed on the stovetop. Photos: Emily Harris/Axios and courtesy of Siobhan Gray.

If the bears are foraging, why not you too? Spring is prime time to find and eat wild greens.

What they're saying: Wild food expert and author John Kallas says it may seem strange to pick your salad from sidewalk cracks, but notes: "Edible wild plants are just regular foods — traditional foods that we've lost touch with."

  • He does advise knowing what the plant you want looks like, when it's at its prime, and any cooking that's needed for safety.

Here are three of our favorites to get you started.

Hand using tongs to lift cooked nettles out of a pot of water, then squeezing a handful of nettles.
Blanching gets rid of the sting so you can squeeze out excess water by hand. Photos courtesy Siobhan Gray.

Nettles: Wear gloves when you pick these! They really do sting.

  • Prep: Blanche, then squeeze out the water. Sauté just in butter or olive oil.
  • Taste: Hearty and nutty. Filling!
Bright green succulent leaves on a low plant with reddish stems.
Purslane. Photo: BlueRed/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Purslane: This plant spreads out in wide circles. Notice the reddish stems.

  • Prep: Chop up, stems and all, and toss in salad. Or do a quick pickle — a super easy option is to finish off a jar of commercial pickles and then reuse the liquid.
  • Taste: Purslane is a succulent plant, so it's crunchy and fresh.
Green clover-like plants growing in a bunch.
Wood sorrel is easy to spot. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Wood sorrel: Looks like a clover, and you'll find it all over!

  • Prep: Just wash it. Add to soup for a bright accent, stick in a sandwich, or eat as you pick.
  • Taste: Sorrel is its own kind of sour.
