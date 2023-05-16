Share on email (opens in new window)

Nettles growing wild in Portland (left) and sautéed on the stovetop. Photos: Emily Harris/Axios and courtesy of Siobhan Gray.

If the bears are foraging, why not you too? Spring is prime time to find and eat wild greens.

What they're saying: Wild food expert and author John Kallas says it may seem strange to pick your salad from sidewalk cracks, but notes: "Edible wild plants are just regular foods — traditional foods that we've lost touch with."

He does advise knowing what the plant you want looks like, when it's at its prime, and any cooking that's needed for safety.

Here are three of our favorites to get you started.

Blanching gets rid of the sting so you can squeeze out excess water by hand. Photos courtesy Siobhan Gray.

Nettles: Wear gloves when you pick these! They really do sting.

Prep: Blanche, then squeeze out the water. Sauté just in butter or olive oil.

Taste: Hearty and nutty. Filling!

Purslane. Photo: BlueRed/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Purslane: This plant spreads out in wide circles. Notice the reddish stems.

Prep: Chop up, stems and all, and toss in salad. Or do a quick pickle — a super easy option is to finish off a jar of commercial pickles and then reuse the liquid.

Taste: Purslane is a succulent plant, so it's crunchy and fresh.

Wood sorrel is easy to spot. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Wood sorrel: Looks like a clover, and you'll find it all over!