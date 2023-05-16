11 mins ago - Food and Drink
Edible wild greens around Portland
If the bears are foraging, why not you too? Spring is prime time to find and eat wild greens.
What they're saying: Wild food expert and author John Kallas says it may seem strange to pick your salad from sidewalk cracks, but notes: "Edible wild plants are just regular foods — traditional foods that we've lost touch with."
- He does advise knowing what the plant you want looks like, when it's at its prime, and any cooking that's needed for safety.
Here are three of our favorites to get you started.
Nettles: Wear gloves when you pick these! They really do sting.
- Prep: Blanche, then squeeze out the water. Sauté just in butter or olive oil.
- Taste: Hearty and nutty. Filling!
Purslane: This plant spreads out in wide circles. Notice the reddish stems.
- Prep: Chop up, stems and all, and toss in salad. Or do a quick pickle — a super easy option is to finish off a jar of commercial pickles and then reuse the liquid.
- Taste: Purslane is a succulent plant, so it's crunchy and fresh.
Wood sorrel: Looks like a clover, and you'll find it all over!
- Prep: Just wash it. Add to soup for a bright accent, stick in a sandwich, or eat as you pick.
- Taste: Sorrel is its own kind of sour.
