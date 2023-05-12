Share on email (opens in new window)

With afternoon heat pushing 90 degrees all weekend, it'll take more than sunglasses to stay cool. Luckily, there are plenty of options.

Go outside:

Find clowns, bands and fun at the St. Johns parade, then food, crafts and music at the neighborhood street fair St. Johns Bizarre.

Visit the redwood deck in the Hoyt Arboretum for a shady spot.

Zero Waste McMinnville puts on an Edible Garden Festival tomorrow, with limited supplies of free organic plant starts.

Does Mom like hot dogs? The Wienermobile visits Oregon City on Sunday.

Oh, and say hi to your neighbors if you haven't seen them yet this spring!

Find AC:

OMSI's new orca exhibit opens tomorrow. See fossils, life-size replicas and orca art from over the ages.

Is paying to shop an oxymoron? The Unique Market Pop-Up at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend says the $10 entry price means they don't need corporate sponsors and can pay event staff fairly.

150 Portland brands and local artisans will be there.

Get inspired by the DanceAbility International show Sunday evening at New Expressive Works, a performance space on SE Belmont. Backed by the belief that every body can move, the group includes dancers who use wheelchairs or have cerebral palsy.