Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

All three Portland-area counties scored high in an annual measurement of health outcomes by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Washington and Clackamas counties came in first and third in the state, respectively; both outranked Multnomah, which came in ninth.

Why it matters: Health outcomes are a measure of how long people live on average in a given community, and how healthy the community is — mentally and physically.

How it works: The annual rankings crunch data such as premature death, low birth weight and self-reported mental and physical well-being, along with "health factors" — various inputs that correlate to health outcomes.

Some factors are directly connected to health, such as the number of dentists in a community or the rate of sexually transmitted infections.

Others are more indirect, such as social ties, economic health and the physical environment.

Of note: Healthier counties tend to have better access to information, through things like good broadband, libraries and local news outlets, as well as well-funded schools and parks.

What they're saying: "Where there's an opportunity for change is in those health factors," Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, research program coordinator for the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps project, tells Axios. "When health factors go up, health rankings tend to follow."

The research includes data-backed strategies to address specific problems, like child care subsidies to help close income gaps, or supporting community gardens to promote exercise and healthier eating.

Context: The data is so rich that even high-scoring communities can find weak spots to tackle, often by solving problems that may not immediately seem connected to health such as inadequate housing, long solo commutes and even low voter turnout.

Details: The town of Cornelius — 25 miles west of Portland in Washington County — got a shoutout in the report for projects that brought Spanish-speaking members of the community into local decision making.

One healthy result: a new downtown library with affordable senior housing on the floors above.

Zoom in: Compared to the other counties, Multnomah had a significantly better provider-to-people ratio of primary care doctors, mental health providers and dentists.

People in Multnomah County also beat Washington and Clackamas Counties on the number of social associations they have — a positive health factor.

Yes, but: Multnomah County also had a higher rate of sexually transmitted diseases and drug overdose deaths, and ranked worst for income inequality.

Clackamas County had the highest rate of alcohol-impaired driving deaths and fine-particulate air pollution.

Zoom out: Oregon's lowest-ranked counties for health outcomes are Lake, Jefferson and Klamath.