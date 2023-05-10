Senate Republicans' weeklong walkout continues, denying Democrats a quorum to resume business and vote on bills regarding gender-affirming care, abortion and gun control.

The intrigue: The walkout may not be for long, though. Last November, Oregon voters amended the state constitution to prohibit any legislator with 10 or more unexcused absences from serving another term.

Meanwhile, Republicans argue Democrats are violating a requirement that summaries of bills must be easy to read, and some GOP senators are planning to challenge the attendance law in court.

What they're saying: "I have to look myself in the mirror every day, and I'm not gonna violate my oath of office" by approving bills that aren't legal, Sen. Lynn Findley told OPB. "If that means that in September, when it comes time to file for reelection, that I’m deemed ineligible, I guess I won't run for reelection."

The bottom line: For four Republicans, the 10-day threshold will be met this Friday.