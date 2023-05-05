Share on email (opens in new window)

It's spring festival season, rain or shine, with Cinco de Mayo kicking things off today through Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Context: Put on for more than three decades by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, you can watch a naturalization ceremony, cheer at youth boxing rounds, or attend mariachi Mass.

The mainstay is music and dance shows, including regional Mexican folk dancing.

Mexican techno group Banda Zeta, dance band La Chomba and singer-songwriter Edna Vazquez each close out a night with a show.

Tequila tasting, bingo, and a Plaza de Niños with face painting and a petting zoo of Mexican critters round out the lineup.

Details: Tickets online or at the door; passes available.

Crafty Wonderland Spring Market

What: Let's call it a shop local festival. Twice a year, this is the spring fling.

When: Friday-Saturday.

Where: Oregon Convention Center (in N.E. Portland). Timed tickets required; $23 for Friday night; $4 for Saturday.

Sunday Parkways starts its season this weekend with a route between Gateway Discovery Park and Lincoln Park.

What: Streets are closed to cars; walk, bike or roll through the Hazelwood and Mill Park neighborhoods. Bonus: live music, free roller skating, circus play, food vendors.

When: May 7, June 25, Sept. 10

Where: East Portland, Cully, Southwest.

White Salmon Wildflower Festival

What: A new Gorge festival. Guided walks, art workshops, a photography contest, talks and a half marathon.

When: All through May

Where: White Salmon, Washington.

Vanport Mosaic Festival

What: Tours, art, stories and conversation to learn, remember and repair the damage done when floodwaters destroyed the diverse and lively community of Vanport 75 years ago.

When: May 18-29

Where: Portland; various locations.

UFO Festival

What: Put on by McMennamins to commemorate the 1950s reported sighting of UFOs over McMinnville. Music, talks, film, an alien costume contest.

When: May 19-20

Where: McMinnville. $125 for a festival pass.

Asia Pacific Islander Food and Wine Festival

What: First ever, enjoy food and drink by Oregon AAPI chefs and vintners.

When: May 20-21

Where: Stoller Family Estate, Dayton. $65 for a two hour tasting; shuttle from Portland available.

Rose Festival

What: Parades, clowns, rides, a treasure hunt, music. Annual civic fest.

When: May 26 through June 11

Where: All over Portland.