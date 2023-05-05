1 hour ago - Things to Do

Cinco de Mayo leads a lineup of Portland spring festivals

Emily Harris
It's spring festival season, rain or shine, with Cinco de Mayo kicking things off today through Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Context: Put on for more than three decades by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, you can watch a naturalization ceremony, cheer at youth boxing rounds, or attend mariachi Mass.

  • The mainstay is music and dance shows, including regional Mexican folk dancing.
  • Mexican techno group Banda Zeta, dance band La Chomba and singer-songwriter Edna Vazquez each close out a night with a show.
  • Tequila tasting, bingo, and a Plaza de Niños with face painting and a petting zoo of Mexican critters round out the lineup.

Details: Tickets online or at the door; passes available.

Crafty Wonderland Spring Market

What: Let's call it a shop local festival. Twice a year, this is the spring fling.

When: Friday-Saturday.

Where: Oregon Convention Center (in N.E. Portland). Timed tickets required; $23 for Friday night; $4 for Saturday.

Sunday Parkways starts its season this weekend with a route between Gateway Discovery Park and Lincoln Park.

What: Streets are closed to cars; walk, bike or roll through the Hazelwood and Mill Park neighborhoods. Bonus: live music, free roller skating, circus play, food vendors.

When: May 7, June 25, Sept. 10

Where: East Portland, Cully, Southwest.

White Salmon Wildflower Festival

What: A new Gorge festival. Guided walks, art workshops, a photography contest, talks and a half marathon.

When: All through May

Where: White Salmon, Washington.

Vanport Mosaic Festival

What: Tours, art, stories and conversation to learn, remember and repair the damage done when floodwaters destroyed the diverse and lively community of Vanport 75 years ago.

When: May 18-29

Where: Portland; various locations.

UFO Festival

What: Put on by McMennamins to commemorate the 1950s reported sighting of UFOs over McMinnville. Music, talks, film, an alien costume contest.

When: May 19-20

Where: McMinnville. $125 for a festival pass.

Asia Pacific Islander Food and Wine Festival

What: First ever, enjoy food and drink by Oregon AAPI chefs and vintners.

When: May 20-21

Where: Stoller Family Estate, Dayton. $65 for a two hour tasting; shuttle from Portland available.

Rose Festival

What: Parades, clowns, rides, a treasure hunt, music. Annual civic fest.

When: May 26 through June 11

Where: All over Portland.

