Cinco de Mayo leads a lineup of Portland spring festivals
It's spring festival season, rain or shine, with Cinco de Mayo kicking things off today through Sunday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Context: Put on for more than three decades by the Portland Guadalajara Sister City Association, you can watch a naturalization ceremony, cheer at youth boxing rounds, or attend mariachi Mass.
- The mainstay is music and dance shows, including regional Mexican folk dancing.
- Mexican techno group Banda Zeta, dance band La Chomba and singer-songwriter Edna Vazquez each close out a night with a show.
- Tequila tasting, bingo, and a Plaza de Niños with face painting and a petting zoo of Mexican critters round out the lineup.
Details: Tickets online or at the door; passes available.
Crafty Wonderland Spring Market
What: Let's call it a shop local festival. Twice a year, this is the spring fling.
When: Friday-Saturday.
Where: Oregon Convention Center (in N.E. Portland). Timed tickets required; $23 for Friday night; $4 for Saturday.
Sunday Parkways starts its season this weekend with a route between Gateway Discovery Park and Lincoln Park.
What: Streets are closed to cars; walk, bike or roll through the Hazelwood and Mill Park neighborhoods. Bonus: live music, free roller skating, circus play, food vendors.
When: May 7, June 25, Sept. 10
Where: East Portland, Cully, Southwest.
White Salmon Wildflower Festival
What: A new Gorge festival. Guided walks, art workshops, a photography contest, talks and a half marathon.
When: All through May
Where: White Salmon, Washington.
What: Tours, art, stories and conversation to learn, remember and repair the damage done when floodwaters destroyed the diverse and lively community of Vanport 75 years ago.
When: May 18-29
Where: Portland; various locations.
What: Put on by McMennamins to commemorate the 1950s reported sighting of UFOs over McMinnville. Music, talks, film, an alien costume contest.
When: May 19-20
Where: McMinnville. $125 for a festival pass.
Asia Pacific Islander Food and Wine Festival
What: First ever, enjoy food and drink by Oregon AAPI chefs and vintners.
When: May 20-21
Where: Stoller Family Estate, Dayton. $65 for a two hour tasting; shuttle from Portland available.
What: Parades, clowns, rides, a treasure hunt, music. Annual civic fest.
When: May 26 through June 11
Where: All over Portland.
