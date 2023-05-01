Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fred Meyer — known by many Portlanders as Freddy's — wins the popularity contest among local grocery stores, with 29.9% of the market as of last year.

Safeway is a distant second and Walmart third, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Why it matters: There's a big grocery store merger looming that would shuffle this chart significantly. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, wants to combine with Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC.

That could give the combined company a 52.2% market share in Portland.

Of note: Oregon's Department of Justice joined a failed lawsuit to stop Albertsons from giving a $4 billion payout to shareholders as part of the proposal.

A spokesperson says the department is continuing to investigate "the competitive effects of the proposed transaction" around the state.

The intrigue: While the proposed merger could have a dramatic effect here, the parent companies are focused on battling national giant Walmart, and Amazon's growing role in groceries.

Walmart dominates in U.S. grocery shopping, with a 25% market share, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Stop talking and eat! Portland's local markets fall in the "other" category that takes 8.1% of market share. A few of many special spots: