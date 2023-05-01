6 mins ago - Business

Freddy's is Portland's most popular grocery store

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals
Fred Meyer — known by many Portlanders as Freddy'swins the popularity contest among local grocery stores, with 29.9% of the market as of last year.

  • Safeway is a distant second and Walmart third, according to new data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.

Why it matters: There's a big grocery store merger looming that would shuffle this chart significantly. Albertsons, which owns Safeway, wants to combine with Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and QFC.

  • That could give the combined company a 52.2% market share in Portland.

Of note: Oregon's Department of Justice joined a failed lawsuit to stop Albertsons from giving a $4 billion payout to shareholders as part of the proposal.

  • A spokesperson says the department is continuing to investigate "the competitive effects of the proposed transaction" around the state.

The intrigue: While the proposed merger could have a dramatic effect here, the parent companies are focused on battling national giant Walmart, and Amazon's growing role in groceries.

  • Walmart dominates in U.S. grocery shopping, with a 25% market share, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Stop talking and eat! Portland's local markets fall in the "other" category that takes 8.1% of market share. A few of many special spots:

