In N.E. Portland one set of steps goes to a private backyard; the other connects two public streets. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

There are so many interesting stairways in Portland. Here's a handful of outdoor steps that are particularly wonderful for particular reasons.

The underbelly of the St. Johns Bridge gave Cathedral Park its name. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Might this be the most photographed staircase in Portland? In Cathedral Park, head from Edison Street down 41 wide, graceful steps to a broad circle with a low wall — a nice spot to sit down and admire the arched underside of the St. John's Bridge.

Great for: A ceremony. Weddings are popular, but do your own thing.

Pro tip: Usually you can reserve the area through Portland Parks; right now it's first come first served until bridge repair work is done, probably into mid-2024.

Long and low, the Mt. Scott staircase feels more like a trail. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

A relatively gentle concrete path snaking through S.E. suburbia. 400+ stairs interlaced with ramps.

Great for: Walk and talk. Plenty wide for side-by-side.

Pro tip: Turn to your right (going uphill) when the path crosses Lenore Street. Look over the striped barrier for the best view of the walk.

The stairs on top of Rocky Butte are the most formal thing around the park. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

A graceful double staircase of hand-hewn stone, built by Works Progress Administration crews during the Great Depression. In 1988 Portland made the site Joseph Wood Hill Park. The 72 steps connect a closed park road to a panoramic hilltop.

Great for: Practicing grand entrances. Who's got a ballgown in their closet?

Pro tip: Transportation nerd alert! You can see planes, trains, automobiles, bridges, highways and ships from the sweeping view at the top.

You can also learn some little-known Portland military history.

Originally built sometime in the 1920s, according to archival records, Portland's "Elevator" remains a rare set of wooden stairs today. Photos: Portland City Archives via Craig Koon of the S.W. Residential League, Emily Harris/Axios

Not for the faint of heart, this seemingly hand built set of 203 stairs scales a forested cliff. Showing some rot, but no steps sag or shake. Last rebuilt in 1984.

In 1940, someone named R. F. Hurlburt, general foreman, sent in a bid to the city to rebuild the "rapidly decaying" steps for $768.80.

Great for: An urban adventure.

Pro tip: From the top, wander super steep, small residential streets and catch views from various corners. Land at the Vista Street Cafe.

Many steps and ramps make up this steep, multi-block staircase. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

River, city, and mountain views. Just 101 steps, but the count is deceptive because there are so many ramps.

Great for: Backpacking training. Seriously, even the ramps are relentlessly steep.

Plus — a treasure hunt. Can you spot the dolls in a window? Find the heel (or hoof?) prints in the concrete?

Pro tip: This stairway is part of a SW Trails route. Look for the brown signs.

This staircase off N.W. Summit is particularly lush. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Mossy and quiet, an original water trench runs at shoulder height along these 73 steps.

Great for: Admiring the green that can grow out of Portland concrete.

Pro tip: There are at least nine more sets of public stairs within a half mile of here.

Temporary art on one Alameda staircase. Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

I think of the nine staircases running up and down this steep outcropping as stitching neighborhoods together. The flight at the end of 49th and Wistaria Drive offered a little impromptu art recently.

Great for: Cross training. The riser height and distance of these 30 steps are just right for wind sprints.

Pro tip: Read "Portland Stair Walks" by Laura O. Foster for a lovely amble that covers all Alameda Ridge stairs, or the now-vintage "Portland's Little Red Book of Stairs" by Stefana Young for other favorites.