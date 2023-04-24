Want to get away and take your furry — or feathered — pal along? Here's a short list of spots in or near Portland to get you started.

Expect pet fees from $25-$75, usually per night; sometimes per stay.

Clyde the basset hound at downtown Portland's Benson Hotel. Photo courtesy The Benson

This beautiful historic downtown hotel may be best for pets who prefer Italian marble.

The intrigue: At least one First Pet has stayed here, along with a passel of presidents. Franklin D. Roosevelt brought his Scottie dog Fala in 1942, according to the hotel.

Echo takes a lap by the firepit at this N.E. Portland tiny house hotel. Photo: Liam Castles

A dozen tiny homes encircle a fire pit in the Kerns neighborhood. The Barn and Bojo Wagon both welcome pets.

"Folks that are local here like to try the tiny house experience and bring their pet," says manager Kenny Lee.

Bruno lolls in Mt. Hood snow. Photo courtesy Timberline Lodge

Mt. Hood's iconic lodge has 10 pet-amenable rooms. Furry friends are only allowed in public areas while you're heading in or out of the lodge.

Pro tip: Take your dog on a walk with Bruno the St. Bernard, who lives on site.

Cozy on the couch with a view of the trees. Photo courtesy Getaway

Forty very small cabins are scattered like a campground on the southeastern slope of Mount Adams near Glenwood, Washington. All cabins are dog friendly; a third of bookings last year included dogs.

Nearby Dog Creek Falls flows off Dog Mountain in the Gorge.

The other side: Many places are most used to hosting dogs, but have seen cats, birds and other pets visit too.

Gecko the cat says: I want a getaway! Photo: Emily Harris/Axios

Some bird owners admit to sneaking their feathered friends into hotels. But Michelle Mazzi, owner of southeast Portland's Loving Care Bird and Boarding, recommends calling first. "Some hotels might think they're too loud, or that they might do damage if they chew on something."

Oregon also has lots of horse campgrounds. Colette Hayes with Oregon Equestrian Trails likes to take her mare Sadie to L.L Stub Stewart State Park. "I can take a few different trails and get completely different rides. Also it's the only horse camp in the state that has full RV hookups."