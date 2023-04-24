5 cool Airbnbs less than 2 hours from Portland
Whether you need a quick solo getaway or want to plan a weekend away from the city with friends, you can with these one-of-a-kind Airbnbs — all within a two-hour drive.
1. Mid-century riverfront cabin
Built in 1963, this renovated, minimalists-dream chalet boasts 300 feet of secluded access to the Wilson River for guests to enjoy fishing and swimming, or simply relaxing. Plus, it's 20 minutes to coastal hotspot Cape Lookout State Park.
Location: Tillamook
Features: Outdoor fire pit and grill, wood-burning hot tub, river rafts for use in warmer months, and a covered outdoor dining area.
Driving time: 1 hour
Space: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Cost: $456+ per night
2. Hideout in the forest
Looking to disconnect? Look no further than this tactful tiny home nestled near the foot of Mount Hood and plopped in the midst of towering pine trees.
Location: Sandy
Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood stove, private patio and stellar forest views.
Driving time: 1 hour
Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Cost: $179+ per night
3. Steps from the sand
When the weather is warm, Portlanders break away to the beach. Avoid tourist-happy cities like Cannon Beach and take the OR-18W down to sleepy Neskowin. Glance at the Pacific from the Cascade Head Lower Viewpoint on your way there.
Location: Neskowin
Features: Steps from the beach, wood-burning stove, outdoor fireplace, hammock and close proximity to Neskowin Beach Golf Course and Nestucca Bay.
Driving time: 2 hours
Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Cost: $214+ per night
4. Sleep among the Firs
Cross the Columbia for this enchanting, alpine-inspired cottage in the sky with a sensational view of Mount Adams.
Location: White Salmon, Washington
Features: Scandinavian architecture, floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, private deck, propane grill, seasonal fire pit, an outdoor shower and trails along the 15-acre property.
Driving time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Cost: $200+ per night
5. Soak up the Gorge
Grab the family and settle into this modern townhouse steps away from Hood River's quaint downtown. Spread across three floors, there's space for everyone. Nearby activities in the marina include kayaking, paddle boarding and windsurfing.
Location: Hood River
Features: Billiards room, BBQ, upper-level deck, panoramic views of the Columbia River and minutes walk to waterfront.
Driving time: 1 hour
Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Cost: $350+ per night
