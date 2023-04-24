A cabin on the Wilson River in Tillamook. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you need a quick solo getaway or want to plan a weekend away from the city with friends, you can with these one-of-a-kind Airbnbs — all within a two-hour drive.

The living room. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Built in 1963, this renovated, minimalists-dream chalet boasts 300 feet of secluded access to the Wilson River for guests to enjoy fishing and swimming, or simply relaxing. Plus, it's 20 minutes to coastal hotspot Cape Lookout State Park.

Location: Tillamook

Features: Outdoor fire pit and grill, wood-burning hot tub, river rafts for use in warmer months, and a covered outdoor dining area.

Driving time: 1 hour

Space: 5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Cost: $456+ per night

Be one with nature. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Looking to disconnect? Look no further than this tactful tiny home nestled near the foot of Mount Hood and plopped in the midst of towering pine trees.

Location: Sandy

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows, wood stove, private patio and stellar forest views.

Driving time: 1 hour

Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Cost: $179+ per night

This beachside cottage is also near a wildlife refuge. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

When the weather is warm, Portlanders break away to the beach. Avoid tourist-happy cities like Cannon Beach and take the OR-18W down to sleepy Neskowin. Glance at the Pacific from the Cascade Head Lower Viewpoint on your way there.

Location: Neskowin

Features: Steps from the beach, wood-burning stove, outdoor fireplace, hammock and close proximity to Neskowin Beach Golf Course and Nestucca Bay.

Driving time: 2 hours

Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Cost: $214+ per night

The treehouse sits twenty feet above the ground. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Cross the Columbia for this enchanting, alpine-inspired cottage in the sky with a sensational view of Mount Adams.

Location: White Salmon, Washington

Features: Scandinavian architecture, floor-to-ceiling windows, skylights, private deck, propane grill, seasonal fire pit, an outdoor shower and trails along the 15-acre property.

Driving time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Cost: $200+ per night

Need an extra bed? This penthouse also provides air mattresses. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Grab the family and settle into this modern townhouse steps away from Hood River's quaint downtown. Spread across three floors, there's space for everyone. Nearby activities in the marina include kayaking, paddle boarding and windsurfing.

Location: Hood River

Features: Billiards room, BBQ, upper-level deck, panoramic views of the Columbia River and minutes walk to waterfront.

Driving time: 1 hour

Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Cost: $350+ per night