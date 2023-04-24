Best chocolate chip cookies in Portland
Food is such a great way to explore Portland, and sometimes food = 🍪, right? All these are delicious, though very different.
Context: This is by no means a comprehensive list. Just six fabulous options. What are your favorites? Tell us at [email protected]
1. Pizza Thief in Northwest
I raised my eyebrows when my Axios colleague Hadley Malcolm claimed that a pizza place makes Portland's best chocolate chip cookie. But these are goooooood.
- Finely chopped hazelnuts are the backbone and the texture has something for everyone, bendy in the middle with a crisp, knobbley edge.
Cost: $4.50 each
- No day-olds — any not sold go into their brown butter ice cream.
2. Gluten Free Gem in Lloyd
Nailed the crisp, I thought, biting the edge of a cookie about a half-hour out of the oven. The middle — packed with soft, sweet chocolate — had a completely different, melt-in-your-mouth texture.
- Many treats here are also vegan.
Details: Only takeaway. Cost: $2.75
3. Cafe Olli in King
You can almost taste the crystalline structure as this very sweet, compact cookie breaks in your mouth.
- More crispy than flexy, but not to the point that it snaps when you bite.
Pro tip: $3 a cookie, and no tip screen here. It's built into the prices at this employee-owned cafe. (They also offer sliding scale meals.)
4. Jen's Pastries in South Portland
Jen uses chocolate discs, not chips. Her cookies are soft and chewy, with a distinct, almost nutty flavor and a generous pinch of salt.
- The wholesale bakery is open to anyone just Saturday mornings, 9am-1pm.
Pro tip: Go around 11:30, when the line shortens considerably.
Cost: $4.50
5. Gabriel's Bakery in Sullivan's Gulch (and local farmers markets)
This triangle-shaped, chocolate hazelnut butter cookie turned out to be my favorite. Lovely crumble and so aromatic!
- You taste the chocolate even before you get a bite in your mouth.
I didn't even notice the sugar crust until I got home. Bonus!
Cost: $2.50
6. Cloudforest in Buckman
Buttery deliciousness is this cookie's overall sensation. The top crust is thin and dang near perfect; inside, it's more like eating cookie dough.
- The chocolate doesn't stand out as much as it joins the flavor fest.
Pro tip: Break off the nubbly edges for a tidbit to whet your appetite.
Cost: $3.50
Of note: This cookie ranked #1 in Portland Monthly's recent cookie list.
