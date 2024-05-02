Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs abortion ban repeal bill

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a bill Thursday to repeal a ban on nearly all abortions. Why it matters: The ban, which dates to early territorial days in 1864, forbids doctors from providing abortions except when necessary to save the life of the mother.

The repeal will allow a 2022 law permitting abortions through 15 weeks of pregnancy to take effect.

What they're saying: "This ban needs to be repealed. I said it in 2022 when Roe was overturned and I've said it again and again as governor," Hobbs said before signing the bill.

Reality check: The ban, which the Arizona Supreme Court reinstated last month, is still likely to temporarily take effect this summer before the repeal due to procedural rules.

Catch up quick: The Arizona House voted to repeal the ban last week, and the Senate followed suit on Wednesday, paving the way for Hobbs' signature.

What's next: Voters are expected to weigh in on the Arizona Abortion Access Act this November, which would permit abortions up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.