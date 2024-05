Supporters of Arizona for Abortion Access, the ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution, hold a press conference on April 17 condemning the state's pre-Roe abortion ban. Photo: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The Arizona Senate voted on Wednesday to repeal the state's pre-Roe ban on nearly all abortions, the final step before it goes to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who has said she'll sign it. Why it matters: Repealing the ban, which dates to early territorial days in 1864, will allow a 2022 law permitting abortions through 15 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect.

Catch up quick: The Arizona Supreme Court last month reinstated the ban, ruling that it wasn't superseded by the 15-week law.

Two Senate Republicans voted with Democrats a week later to pave the way for a vote on the repeal, but the House was one GOP vote short of the majority needed to overrule Speaker Ben Toma.

Last week, the House mustered the votes to pass the repeal, setting the stage for a final vote in the Senate.

Driving the news: Republicans Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix) and T.J. Shope (R-Coolidge) voted with the Senate's 14 Democrats Wednesday to pass the House repeal bill, a move opposed by Senate President Warren Petersen (R-Gilbert).

To avoid procedural delays, the Senate swapped out its bill with the identical House version, which allowed senators to take a final vote Wednesday so the bill could be sent to Hobbs quickly.

Yes, but: The repeal won't go into effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends.

Sessions have no set time limits and the only deadline lawmakers face is they must pass a budget before July 1.

Between the lines: The ban won't go into effect until at least 45 days after the Arizona Supreme Court issues its final mandate, a date that won't come until June 27 at the earliest, the Attorney General's Office said.

Attorney General Kris Mayes on Tuesday asked the court to withhold its final mandate for an additional 90 days while she decides whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hobbs last year issued an executive order purporting to strip county attorneys of authority to prosecute abortion-related crimes and consolidate it under Mayes, a fellow Democrat who has vowed not to enforce the ban.

But providers say they won't perform illegal abortions, regardless of whether the Attorney General's Office plans to prosecute.

What's next: House Republicans may refer several measures to the November ballot that would compete with a citizen initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution.