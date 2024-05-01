Phoenix temperatures increased 4 degrees since 1970
The average annual temperature in Phoenix increased by 4.4 degrees from 1970 to 2023, according to a new analysis by Climate Central.
Why it matters: A 4-degree temperature difference can be a matter of life or death during the summer.
Zoom out: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.
