1 hour ago - News

Phoenix temperatures increased 4 degrees since 1970

headshot
headshot
headshot
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average annual temperature in Phoenix increased by 4.4 degrees from 1970 to 2023, according to a new analysis by Climate Central.

Why it matters: A 4-degree temperature difference can be a matter of life or death during the summer.

Zoom out: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities the group analyzed have warmed since 1970.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more