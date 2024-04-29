Chips & salsa: Arrests at ASU protests

🪧 Police arrested 69 people for trespassing during pro-Palestine protests at ASU on Saturday, in addition to three others on Friday. (Arizona's Family)

🐘 The Arizona GOP selected state Sen. Jake Hoffman, who was indicted last week as a fake elector, and Liz Harris, who was expelled from the state House last year, as its new Republican National Committee members. (AZcentral)

🚆 A train carrying fuel derailed near the New Mexico state line in northern Arizona Friday, causing evacuations and the closure of I-40. (AP)

🏛 The Arizona Supreme Court declined Attorney General Kris Mayes' request to reconsider its ruling that reinstated the state's pre-Roe abortion ban. (KJZZ)