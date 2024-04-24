Arizona grand jury indicts 2020 Trump electors

The Republican electors who submitted votes falsely asserting that former President Trump won Arizona in 2020 have been indicted along with several Trump allies, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: Arizona is the fourth state to bring charges against electors who falsely cast votes for Trump in states that President Biden won, along with Michigan, Georgia and Nevada.
Driving the news: The group of 11 electors indicted by a state grand jury includes two state lawmakers, a former chair of the Arizona Republican Party and the COO of Turning Point USA.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were among seven other unnamed defendants, The Washington Post reported.
Flashback: Trump electors met in seven states that Biden won in 2020 and falsely submitted their electoral votes for the incumbent president.
Zoom in: Each of the 11 Arizona fake electors — Tyler Bowyer, Nancy Cottle, state Sen. Jake Hoffman, state Sen. Anthony Kern, Jim Lamon, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, Loraine Pellegrino, Greg Safsten, Kelli Ward and Michael Ward — face nine felony counts for conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices and forgery.
Catch up quick: The AG's office launched its investigation several months after Mayes, a Democrat, took office and replaced Republican Mark Brnovich.
State investigators met in December with former Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who wrote memos outlining the elector strategy.