Nevada attorney general charges 6 fake electors in 2020 scheme

Six people were indicted by a Nevada grand jury Wednesday for pretending to be presidential electors in an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election, the state's attorney general announced. Driving the news: The felony charges include offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument, per the indictment.

The six charged are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice, per Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford's office.

Zoom out: The state now joins Michigan and Georgia in issuing criminal charges against fake electors relating to the 2020 election.

Of note: The indictment was expected as the statute of limitations for bringing forth certain charges was set to expire Dec. 14, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: "When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state," Ford said in a statement Wednesday.

"We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged," he added. "Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."

