Nevada attorney general charges 6 fake electors in 2020 scheme
Six people were indicted by a Nevada grand jury Wednesday for pretending to be presidential electors in an alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election, the state's attorney general announced.
Driving the news: The felony charges include offering a false instrument for filing and uttering a forged instrument, per the indictment.
- The six charged are Michael McDonald, Jesse Law, Jim DeGraffenreid, Durward James Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice, per Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford's office.
Zoom out: The state now joins Michigan and Georgia in issuing criminal charges against fake electors relating to the 2020 election.
Of note: The indictment was expected as the statute of limitations for bringing forth certain charges was set to expire Dec. 14, per the Washington Post.
What they're saying: "When the efforts to undermine faith in our democracy began after the 2020 election, I made it clear that I would do everything in my power to defend the institutions of our nation and our state," Ford said in a statement Wednesday.
- "We cannot allow attacks on democracy to go unchallenged," he added. "Today's indictments are the product of a long and thorough investigation, and as we pursue this prosecution, I am confident that our judicial system will see justice done."
Go deeper: Georgia's fake electors acted at Trump's direction, indicted ex-GOP chair says