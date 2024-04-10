Phoenix expected to get first 90-degree day of 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Phoenix is forecast to hit temperatures above 90° Thursday for the first time this year, with an expected high of 94. The big picture: We actually got a couple more mild weeks than expected — the first 90-degree day typically arrives March 27, per NWS Phoenix.

Yes, but: NWS Phoenix meteorologist Gabriel Lojero tells Axios Phoenix our delayed warm-up does not mean we're in for a cooler summer.

Flashback: Last year, Phoenix didn't hit 90° until April 11 as well — but summer 2023 went on to be the hottest on record.

Sky Harbor recorded 31 straight days of at least 110° from June 30 to July 30.

It was the longest heat wave ever recorded in Phoenix, and we were the first major city in the country to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100°, with an average July temperature of 102.7°.

What we're watching: Our first triple-digit day will be here in no time.