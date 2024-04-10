14 hours ago - Climate
Phoenix expected to get first 90-degree day of 2024
Phoenix is forecast to hit temperatures above 90° Thursday for the first time this year, with an expected high of 94.
The big picture: We actually got a couple more mild weeks than expected — the first 90-degree day typically arrives March 27, per NWS Phoenix.
Yes, but: NWS Phoenix meteorologist Gabriel Lojero tells Axios Phoenix our delayed warm-up does not mean we're in for a cooler summer.
Flashback: Last year, Phoenix didn't hit 90° until April 11 as well — but summer 2023 went on to be the hottest on record.
- Sky Harbor recorded 31 straight days of at least 110° from June 30 to July 30.
- It was the longest heat wave ever recorded in Phoenix, and we were the first major city in the country to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100°, with an average July temperature of 102.7°.
What we're watching: Our first triple-digit day will be here in no time.
- On average, we hit 100° by May 2, Lojero says.
