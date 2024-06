Cult favorite ice cream chain Salt & Straw will open its first Arizona store at Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert this summer. State of play: The shop's arrival will mark the full leasing of Epicenter — an ambitious development with 50,000 square feet of retail space that's been decades in the making.

What to expect: Salt & Straw has a solid list of classic scoops (don't miss the Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons), but it's mostly known for the monthly rotation of artisan flavors featuring local ingredients and creative partnerships.

Case in point: This month they're serving up:

Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper

Pear and Blue Cheese

The Salty Donut Guava and Cheese

Zoom out: Two cousins in Portland founded the shop 13 years ago.

It's since expanded to California, Washington, Nevada and Florida.

The bottom line: The company's presence "not only elevates our culinary landscape but also reinforces our dedication to creating spaces where people can come together and enjoy the simple pleasures in life," said William Johnston, CEO of Epicenter's development company Johnston & Co., in a release.