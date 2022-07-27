Some of the Valley's biggest names in dining, fitness and retail are opening storefronts in east Gilbert.

What's happening: The development, dubbed Epicenter, is the first of its kind in the East Valley, with 320 luxury apartments over nearly 50,000 square feet of retail space.

Details: There will be about 20 restaurants, retailers and health and fitness businesses on the ground floor.

Valley staples like Matt's Big Breakfast, Buck & Rider, Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup, Peixoto Coffee Roasters, Spinato's Pizzeria and UnderTow will be among the tenants.

The trainers behind FunkFit and Cycle Ave. in downtown Gilbert will open a new concept called The Collective, which will include strength training, endurance classes and fitness recovery programs.

A barre studio, luxury IV lounge, salon and barbershop are also planned.

State of play: Epicenter is the newest addition to Agritopia — a unique neighborhood of nearly 500 homes, a retirement community, farmland, dozens of restaurants and, now, it's very own downtown.

Agritopia is the brainchild of Joe Johnston, whose family farmed the land before it evolved into what it is today.

Johnston was the co-founder of Coffee Plantation and has since opened some of Gilbert's most beloved restaurants, including Joe’s Real BBQ and Liberty Market.

What he's saying: "As development came our way we started thinking, 'Well, what should we do?' Most farmers just sell and move out further. But we decided to stay part of the land."

Johnston said he started planning for Epicenter almost 20 years ago.

What's next: One of the residential buildings is already open and nearly fully leased. The other will open early next year.

Most of the restaurants and businesses will open by the end of the year, with about four openings planned per month starting in August.

2 spots we can't wait to try: The restaurateurs behind Pa’La and Thai Chili 2 Go are opening an "ultra-Mediterranean" fast-casual restaurant called Source. They promise salads, rice dishes, sandwiches, pizza and natural wines.