4 last-minute Valentine's Day ideas in metro Phoenix
If Valentine's Day snuck up on you, fear not! Your Axios Phoenix cupids have a few last-minute ideas to salvage the day.
🍽️ Restaurants with openings: Zinqué, Pizzicata, Rusconi's American Kitchen, SWB and Faro & Brag have special Valentine's Day menus and plenty of open reservations.
🍝 Channel the master: Pick up a can of celebrity chef Chris Bianco's famous tomatoes and make pasta sauce from scratch. Find them at Whole Foods and a few other Valley locations.
🍕 Heart-shaped 'za: Lou Malnati's has eight Valley locations offering deep-dish, heart-shaped pies for pick up and enjoyment at home.
🎶 You can still buy flowers: The Arizona Republic has a roundup of places around the Valley for roses.
