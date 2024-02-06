2 hours ago - News
How to celebrate Valentine's Day at White Castle
Forget Cafe Monarch — the hottest Valentine's Day reservation this year might just be at cult-favorite burger joint White Castle.
What's happening: The fast food restaurant will swap out its casual vibe for hostess seating and tableside service at its Tempe and Scottsdale locations from 4-9pm on Feb. 14.
Zoom in: Expect pink and red decor, heart-shaped plates and spiffed-up waiters. You can also order holiday themed merchandise online.
- We have our eyes on the "Love Castle robe."
Be smart: Reservations are available through OpenTable, and are sure to book fast.
