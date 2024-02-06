Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Forget Cafe Monarch — the hottest Valentine's Day reservation this year might just be at cult-favorite burger joint White Castle.

What's happening: The fast food restaurant will swap out its casual vibe for hostess seating and tableside service at its Tempe and Scottsdale locations from 4-9pm on Feb. 14.

Zoom in: Expect pink and red decor, heart-shaped plates and spiffed-up waiters. You can also order holiday themed merchandise online.

We have our eyes on the "Love Castle robe."

Be smart: Reservations are available through OpenTable, and are sure to book fast.