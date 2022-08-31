Arizona culinary darling Chris Bianco will be featured on Netflix's hit show "Chef's Table," which is focusing exclusively on pizza this season.

The new season drops Sept. 7.

Details: The show will feature three American pizza chefs, two from Italy and one from Japan.

The selected chefs are creative in ways that "elevate this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds and passion for creating the perfect slice," according to a Netflix statement.

Context: The original Pizzeria Bianco opened in the back corner of a Phoenix grocery store in 1988.

Bianco has since opened two sit-down locations in Phoenix and another in L.A.

He's also opened a sandwich shop called Pane Bianco and Tratto, an upscale Italian restaurant.

Our favorite pies: He really has perfected artisanal pizzas, so it's hard to pick just one favorite. But we'll try.