Platform 18 is now journeying to Prohibition-era NYC

A cocktail next to an old-time suitcase.

One of the new cocktails at Platform 18. Photo: Courtesy of Grace Stufkosky

All aboard! Phoenix's train-themed cocktail bar has been revamped to transport guests to Prohibition-era New York City.

The big picture: Platform 18, housed inside a Pullman-inspired train car, has replaced its Louisiana Bayou imagery with videos of old-school New York, to create the illusion that you're riding the rails through a bygone era.

  • It's also got a new menu to fit the theme, with concoctions like the 54th Street Club, made with popcorn-infused tequila, and boozy ice creams.

How it works: The "windows" are digital screens that make you feel as though you're on a real train by showing a moving landscape.

  • The bar plays train sounds and steam rises near the entrance to sell the vibe.

The intrigue: Platform 18's old menu won it a spot on last year's ranking of the North America's 50 Best Bars.

  • "Connoisseurs looking to suspend their imagination for a journey of sight and taste will be delighted by this ticket," the reviewer wrote.
