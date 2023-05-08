Phoenix's Platform 18 is one of North America's 50 best bars

A Desiré Street Market, left, and a No Body, No Crime from Platform 18 at Century Grand. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

A group that lists the continent's 50 best bars every year put out its latest rankings last week, and one Valley establishment made the grade.

State of play: Platform 18, part of Century Grand at 3626 E. Indian School Road, made the list of North America's 50 Best Bars for 2023.

The bar is train-themed, with an interior that looks like an old Pullman car and digital screens for windows that make you feel like you're riding through scenic landscapes as you enjoy their craft cocktails.

Century Grand's two other bars, Grey Hen and UnderTow, have similarly unique themes.

What they're saying: The review touts both Platform 18, calling it one of the most unique concepts on the list, and the Bourbon Street apothecary-themed Grey Hen.

The design, created by Disney Imagineers, is impressive, but Platform 18 is more than just a theme, the reviewer writes — it's a world-class bar program as well.

"Connoisseurs looking to suspend their imagination for a journey of sight and taste will be delighted by this ticket," the reviewer wrote.

Flashback: Axios Phoenix readers may recall that Jeremy was pleased with Platform 18 when he took his wife there for her birthday last year.

Of note: Platform 18 didn't make last year's inaugural list, but the Valley was still represented in the best 50 bars of 2022 thanks to downtown Phoenix's Bitter & Twisted.