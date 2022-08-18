Ride the rails with some fancy cocktails at Century Grand in Phoenix

I've driven past Century Grand hundreds of times and had no idea it was even there.

Yes, but: My wife and I went there recently for her birthday and I found out what I'd been missing.

The big picture: The building at 3626 E. Indian School Road seems fairly nondescript, but inside, it is, as my wife described it, "Disneyland for adults."

Century Grand houses three unique bars, each with its own fun theme.

One of the bars, Grey Hen, looks like an old-time New Orleans apothecary, while UnderTow is a nautically themed cocktail bar.

What happened: We went to Platform 18, which looks like the interior of an old-school Pullman train car, complete with a stack of antique luggage and steam that rises near the entrance.

The "windows" are digital screens that make you feel as though you're on a real train by showing a moving landscape of snow-covered fir trees in Colorado.

What I tried: I started the evening with a No Body, No Crime, made with bourbon, rum, salted plum, orange oils, cassia bark, toasted sesame and Thai basil, which cost $18. If you like an Old Fashioned, you'll like this.

I also ordered a Gentlemen's Heist, made with cognac, Amontillado sherry, rye, passionflower bitters, mustard seed, orange oils, Cardamaro and a garnish of rosemary, which our server lightly singed with a flame to release the aroma. It had a delicious, buttery taste. I've never had anything quite like it.

1 tip: The cocktail menu is very gin-heavy.

1 sweet thing: They've got boozy ice cream desserts like the Last Word Ice Cream, made with gin, green chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, lime, cream and eggs, with a wafer of absinthe waffle cone.

Of note: The bars at Century Grand are reservation-only and they are not free.