Guy Fieri features 2 more Arizona restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
He's baaaaack! Guy Fieri's new season of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" will once again trek through some of the Valley's unique culinary institutions.
State of play: Tune into the Food Network to catch the Mayor of Flavortown's latest visits to Arizona:
- The Fry Bread House, where he'll sample posole and, of course, fry bread. Episode airs Feb. 16.
- Scottsdale's Hush Public House, where Italian beef and duck fried rice are on the menu. Episode airs Feb. 23.
The big picture: Fieri is no stranger to Arizona. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans.
- And, he opened his first full-service restaurant in downtown Phoenix in 2022. (Don't miss the "trash can nachos")
