He's baaaaack! Guy Fieri's new season of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" will once again trek through some of the Valley's unique culinary institutions.

State of play: Tune into the Food Network to catch the Mayor of Flavortown's latest visits to Arizona:

The big picture: Fieri is no stranger to Arizona. He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans.