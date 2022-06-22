Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field opened Tuesday, making it the largest one operating at a major sports stadium in the nation.

It also features Guy Fieri's first full-service restaurant in Arizona.

The details: The Sportsbook took over the former Game Seven Grill building in the plaza adjacent to Chase Field.

There are nine betting windows, 13 self-service betting kiosks and wall-to-wall flatscreens lining the two-story building.

The restaurant boasts Real Deal Dilly Wings ($16), Motley Que Pulled Pork ($17), the Cheesecake Challenge ($24) and other wacky culinary creations from the mayor of Flavortown.

1 fun thing: Caesars invited five Arizona Diamondbacks fans to place the ceremonial first bets during Tuesday's opening event.

Photo: Jessica Boehm/ Axios

Flashback: Sports betting became legal in Arizona in September.

By the numbers: Arizonans wagered nearly $3.5 billion from September 2021- March 2022, according to Legal Sports Report.

The state's sportsbooks made about $264 million during that time period.

Or, put another way, Arizonans lost about $264 million.

Arizona collected about $10.5 million in fees from sportsbooks during the first seven months of legal sports betting.

Sportsbooks pay 8% of their winnings in fees to the state from brick-and-mortar venues, and 10% of winnings from mobile betting, but can deduct as much as 20% of their income for promotions in the first two years they are open, according to The Arizona Republic.

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

💭 Our thought bubble: You don't open a fancy, expensive gambling venue unless you anticipate making a whole lot of money — and that tells me everything I need to know about my odds.

Yes, but: I will be back to try Guy Fieri's "trash can nachos," which tells you everything you need to know about me. 😋

Be smart: If you're struggling with a gambling addiction, reach out to the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling by texting NEXTSTEP to 53342 or calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP.