Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants.

He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans.

Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party where she dressed as the mayor of Flavortown (pictured above) and led a restaurant crawl to some of his favorite spots in the Valley.

Lucky for you, I was there to document the whole thing, and can now share some of the best things to order at Fieri's favorite spots.

This barbecue joint is inside a gas station in north Scottsdale, which is weird but also cool.

More importantly, the food is great.

What I ordered: I wanted to try a little bit of everything so I got the "Three Little Pigs," featuring brisket, chicken and pulled pork sliders.

My dad makes excellent pulled pork so I'm pretty picky about my barbecue. But all three sliders lived up to my high expectations — especially the brisket, which Fieri described as "da bomb" when he visited.

Where to find it: 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale

I'm a sucker for a good Italian deli and this one, with its display of cured meats and cozy atmosphere, is definitely worth visiting.

What I ordered: When in doubt, ask for what Fieri ordered. My copycat meal of fried calamari (no dipping sauce, just fresh lemon) and sempronio sandwich (prosciutto, mozzarella and roasted peppers on a fresh baguette) left me lusting for seconds.

I also tried a bite of the gnocchi, which was excellent.

Where to find it: 8880 E. Vía Linda in Scottsdale

Other Fieri favorites: After my latest restaurant tour, I have officially tried a third of the places Fieri has been to in Arizona.

Next on my Fieri list: I'm itching to try Aloha Kitchen in Mesa, which Fieri visited in 2018.

