Crawling to Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in the Valley

Jessica Boehm
Three barbecue sliders with someone dressed like Guy Fieri in the background.
Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," really loves Arizona restaurants.

  • He's featured at least three dozen of our restaurants on his show, according to Flavortown USA, a website run by Fieri superfans.

Speaking of superfans: My friend Nicole recently threw a Guy Fieri-themed 30th birthday party where she dressed as the mayor of Flavortown (pictured above) and led a restaurant crawl to some of his favorite spots in the Valley.

  • Lucky for you, I was there to document the whole thing, and can now share some of the best things to order at Fieri's favorite spots.
The Thumb BBQ

This barbecue joint is inside a gas station in north Scottsdale, which is weird but also cool.

  • More importantly, the food is great.

What I ordered: I wanted to try a little bit of everything so I got the "Three Little Pigs," featuring brisket, chicken and pulled pork sliders.

  • My dad makes excellent pulled pork so I'm pretty picky about my barbecue. But all three sliders lived up to my high expectations — especially the brisket, which Fieri described as "da bomb" when he visited.

Where to find it: 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale

Andreoli's Italian Grocer

I'm a sucker for a good Italian deli and this one, with its display of cured meats and cozy atmosphere, is definitely worth visiting.

What I ordered: When in doubt, ask for what Fieri ordered. My copycat meal of fried calamari (no dipping sauce, just fresh lemon) and sempronio sandwich (prosciutto, mozzarella and roasted peppers on a fresh baguette) left me lusting for seconds.

  • I also tried a bite of the gnocchi, which was excellent.

Where to find it: 8880 E. Vía Linda in Scottsdale

Other Fieri favorites: After my latest restaurant tour, I have officially tried a third of the places Fieri has been to in Arizona.

Next on my Fieri list: I'm itching to try Aloha Kitchen in Mesa, which Fieri visited in 2018.

🌱

🌱

