New filing system and other changes for Arizonans this tax season

The Internal Revenue Service kicked off tax season Jan. 29 — six days later than last year — with a few changes and the rollout of the government's new pilot tax filing service.

Arizona is one of 12 states in the pilot test.

Why it matters: The IRS Direct File pilot could reshape how millions of Americans do their taxes and disrupt the multibillion-dollar tax preparation industry.

How it works: IRS Direct File will allow people to file their taxes online for free with step-by-step guidance and live technical assistance.

During this year's pilot, it will be open only to Arizona residents who are taking the standard deduction and reporting income through a traditional employer (i.e., not an independent contractor, tipped worker or gig worker), unemployment compensation or Social Security benefits.

Federal and state employees will have access to the program first, CNN reports, and private-sector workers can try the new system starting in March.

The big picture: Regardless of how you file, a few other changes could impact your potential refund.

Annual tax adjustments, including new tax brackets, an increased standard deduction and higher limits to 401(k) plans are lowering income taxes for many Americans this year.

Courtney Alev, Credit Karma's head of tax, said since the standard deduction is higher, "taxpayers will need to consider whether it still makes sense to itemize deductions."

By the numbers: 54% of American taxpayers plan to file their taxes early in hopes of getting refunds sooner, according to a new Credit Karma survey of 3,012 adults.

31% of taxpayers said they will depend on tax refunds to make ends meet, which jumps to 40% for millennials and 38% for Gen Z taxpayers.

Be smart: April 15 is the tax filing deadline for most taxpayers to file their personal federal returns, pay any taxes owed or request an extension.