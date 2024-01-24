Share on email (opens in new window)

The James Beard Foundation announced its 2024 semifinalists Wednesday, and a handful of Arizona chefs and restaurants are in the running for the prestigious recognition.

Why it matters: The foundation's awards are among the highest honors in the culinary arts.

State of play: Several of the Valley's most notable chefs made the cut, as did some up-and-comers.

Zoom in: Six Arizonans were named semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Flashback: Last year, Arizona had 12 Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery make the semifinalist list, but not one advanced to the finalist level.