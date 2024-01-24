These Arizona restaurants are James Beard award semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2024 semifinalists Wednesday, and a handful of Arizona chefs and restaurants are in the running for the prestigious recognition.
Why it matters: The foundation's awards are among the highest honors in the culinary arts.
State of play: Several of the Valley's most notable chefs made the cut, as did some up-and-comers.
- Outstanding Restaurateur: Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas | Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa
- Emerging Chef: Robert Centeno, Espiritu | Mesa
- Best New Restaurant: Ava Bakery | Phoenix
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Bakery: Crystal Kass, Valentine | Phoenix
- Outstanding Hospitality: Andreoli Italian Grocer | Scottsdale
- Outstanding Bar: Little Rituals | Phoenix
Zoom in: Six Arizonans were named semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arizona.
- Rene Andrade, Bacanora | Phoenix
- Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio | Tucson
- Pornsupak "Cat" Bunnag, Glai Baan | Phoenix
- Wendy Garcia, Tumerico | Tucson
- Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt | Flagstaff
- Claudio Urciuoli, Source | Gilbert
Flashback: Last year, Arizona had 12 Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery make the semifinalist list, but not one advanced to the finalist level.
- Here's hoping the Valley's finest foodies get the recognition they deserve this go around.
