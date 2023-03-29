No Arizona restaurants or chefs made the James Beard Foundation's 2023 list of award finalists announced Wednesday.

State of play: The snub was surprising, as 12 Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery were named semifinalists for the prestigious awards in January.

Those included:

Outstanding Chef: Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café | Phoenix

Outstanding Bakery: JL Patisserie | Phoenix and Scottsdale

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Glai Baan | Phoenix

The intrigue: Arizona had the most semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma, but not one local cook made it to the finalist round.

Those semifinalists were:

Flashback: Last year, Chris Bianco, of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto, won Outstanding Restaurateur and Don Guerra, of Barrio Bread in Tucson, won Outstanding Baker.

Our thought bubble: Awards are nice, but happy hearts and full tummies — which you get at all of these local eateries — are even better.