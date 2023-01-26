28 mins ago - Business

These Arizona restaurants and chefs are James Beard semifinalists

Jessica Boehm
Illustration of a first place ribbon with a gold plate at the center.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Arizona's culinary scene has reason to celebrate this week.

What's happening: Twelve Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery were named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation awards.

Several new faces and a few seasoned chefs made the cut:

Zoom in: Nine Arizonans were named semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Flashback: Last year, Chris Bianco, of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto, won Outstanding Restaurateur and Don Guerra, of Barrio Bread in Tucson, won Outstanding Baker.

What's next: This year's finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored in Chicago on June 5.

Our favorites: We still need to try many of these places but can confirm that Barrio Café and Glai Baan live up to the hype.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more