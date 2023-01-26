These Arizona restaurants and chefs are James Beard semifinalists
Arizona's culinary scene has reason to celebrate this week.
What's happening: Twelve Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery were named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation awards.
Several new faces and a few seasoned chefs made the cut:
- Outstanding Chef: Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café | Phoenix
- Outstanding Restaurant: Proper Meats + Provisions | Flagstaff
- Emerging Chef: Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar | Flagstaff
- Outstanding Bakery: JL Patisserie | Phoenix and Scottsdale
- Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: Crystal Kass | Valentine, Phoenix
- Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Glai Baan | Phoenix
Zoom in: Nine Arizonans were named semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arizona.
- Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora | Phoenix
- Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine | Sedona
- Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó | Whiteriver
- Wendy Garcia, Tumerico | Tucson
- Fernando Hernández, Testal | Phoenix
- Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong | Phoenix
Flashback: Last year, Chris Bianco, of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto, won Outstanding Restaurateur and Don Guerra, of Barrio Bread in Tucson, won Outstanding Baker.
What's next: This year's finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored in Chicago on June 5.
Our favorites: We still need to try many of these places but can confirm that Barrio Café and Glai Baan live up to the hype.
