Arizona's culinary scene has reason to celebrate this week.

What's happening: Twelve Arizona chefs, two restaurants and one bakery were named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation awards.

Several new faces and a few seasoned chefs made the cut:

Zoom in: Nine Arizonans were named semifinalists for "Best Chef" in the southwest region, which includes New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma and Arizona.

Flashback: Last year, Chris Bianco, of Pizzeria Bianco and Tratto, won Outstanding Restaurateur and Don Guerra, of Barrio Bread in Tucson, won Outstanding Baker.

What's next: This year's finalists will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored in Chicago on June 5.

Our favorites: We still need to try many of these places but can confirm that Barrio Café and Glai Baan live up to the hype.