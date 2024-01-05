Mesa debuts Arizona's first fully electric fire truck

Arizona's first all-electric full-size fire truck officially began servicing east Mesa on Thursday. Why it matters: The zero-emission pumper truck will curb Mesa's carbon footprint and reduce firefighters' toxin exposure, according to city officials.

How it works: The truck, manufactured by E-One, has three high-capacity batteries that provide enough power to pump four hose lines at 750 gallons per minute for four hours on a single charge, the city said.

E-One director of sales Larry Daniels told us that with 10-15 minutes of charge between calls, firefighters can "virtually run it nonstop without ever depleting the power completely."

Zoom in: Fire chief Mary Cameli at the launch event Thursday said firefighters are exposed to chemicals, toxins, smoke, soot and gases on a regular basis during fire responses, and they can cause cancer and other health issues. The truck offers one way to minimize risk by reducing diesel exhaust exposure, she said.

Also, the vehicle is almost silent — a big change from noisy diesel engines — which is expected to help communication during emergencies.

What they're saying: "By putting this truck into service, Mesa demonstrates the important role that government can play in EV adoption and implementation, especially in city operations," Mesa Mayor John Giles said.

Show me the money: The $1.4 million truck was funded by the 2018 voter-approved public safety bond program, according to the city.

A traditional diesel pumper truck typically costs just over $1 million, according to The Arizona Republic.

Of note: Gilbert also launched an electric fire truck last year, but its model is technically a hybrid that has a diesel-powered engine if needed.