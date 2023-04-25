Shift to electric vehicles is revving up in Phoenix

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles accounted for 9.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Phoenix area this January, up from 3.3% a year earlier, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Why it matters: Months of staggered growth show the EV transition is gaining momentum in Phoenix and local drivers are proving to be leaders in the shift toward EVs.

The year-over-year increase in EV registrations reflects the national trend and shows that mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning from EV-curious to EV owners, thanks to more selection and moderating prices.

Of note: Phoenix had the seventh highest percentage of EV registrations this January and the sixth highest year-over-year growth among 28 Axios Local cities.

Yes, but: We're still behind the adoption rate seen in major cities in California and the Pacific Northwest.

What we're driving: Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y were most registered consumer vehicles locally, followed by the Chevrolet Bolt and Volkswagen ID.4.

As the overall EV pie gets bigger, Tesla's market dominance is fading.

Phoenix is home to several electric vehicle manufacturers and car shoppers who're interested in EVs have more choices than ever.

At the end of 2022, 47 electric models were available for sale in the U.S., up from 33 the prior year.

Federal tax credits for EVs and their batteries could further expand the industry in Arizona.

By the numbers: The Phoenix City Council approved a plan last summer to install 500 public charging stations and convert some city vehicles to electric.

The city's goal is to have 280,000 EVs on its streets by 2030.

2,145 electric vehicles were registered in Phoenix as of January, more than triple the prior year.

40,740 electric vehicles were registered statewide as of December 2021, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

The other side: EVs tend to have more problems than traditional cars and trucks, Axios’ Alan Neuhauser reported.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% the same month in 2022.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.