Shift to electric vehicles is revving up in Phoenix
Electric vehicles accounted for 9.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Phoenix area this January, up from 3.3% a year earlier, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
Why it matters: Months of staggered growth show the EV transition is gaining momentum in Phoenix and local drivers are proving to be leaders in the shift toward EVs.
- The year-over-year increase in EV registrations reflects the national trend and shows that mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning from EV-curious to EV owners, thanks to more selection and moderating prices.
Of note: Phoenix had the seventh highest percentage of EV registrations this January and the sixth highest year-over-year growth among 28 Axios Local cities.
- Yes, but: We're still behind the adoption rate seen in major cities in California and the Pacific Northwest.
What we're driving: Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y were most registered consumer vehicles locally, followed by the Chevrolet Bolt and Volkswagen ID.4.
- As the overall EV pie gets bigger, Tesla's market dominance is fading.
- Phoenix is home to several electric vehicle manufacturers and car shoppers who're interested in EVs have more choices than ever.
- At the end of 2022, 47 electric models were available for sale in the U.S., up from 33 the prior year.
- Federal tax credits for EVs and their batteries could further expand the industry in Arizona.
By the numbers: The Phoenix City Council approved a plan last summer to install 500 public charging stations and convert some city vehicles to electric.
- The city's goal is to have 280,000 EVs on its streets by 2030.
- 2,145 electric vehicles were registered in Phoenix as of January, more than triple the prior year.
- 40,740 electric vehicles were registered statewide as of December 2021, per the U.S. Department of Energy.
The other side: EVs tend to have more problems than traditional cars and trucks, Axios’ Alan Neuhauser reported.
Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% the same month in 2022.
Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.
- The Biden administration recently announced heavier restrictions on auto emissions, but the transition from gasoline to electric vehicles is slow-moving and will take decades to complete.
