Shift to electric vehicles is revving up in Phoenix

Kate Murphy
Electric vehicles accounted for 9.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Phoenix area this January, up from 3.3% a year earlier, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Why it matters: Months of staggered growth show the EV transition is gaining momentum in Phoenix and local drivers are proving to be leaders in the shift toward EVs.

  • The year-over-year increase in EV registrations reflects the national trend and shows that mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning from EV-curious to EV owners, thanks to more selection and moderating prices.

Of note: Phoenix had the seventh highest percentage of EV registrations this January and the sixth highest year-over-year growth among 28 Axios Local cities.

  • Yes, but: We're still behind the adoption rate seen in major cities in California and the Pacific Northwest.

What we're driving: Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y were most registered consumer vehicles locally, followed by the Chevrolet Bolt and Volkswagen ID.4.

By the numbers: The Phoenix City Council approved a plan last summer to install 500 public charging stations and convert some city vehicles to electric.

  • The city's goal is to have 280,000 EVs on its streets by 2030.
  • 2,145 electric vehicles were registered in Phoenix as of January, more than triple the prior year.
  • 40,740 electric vehicles were registered statewide as of December 2021, per the U.S. Department of Energy.

The other side: EVs tend to have more problems than traditional cars and trucks, Axios’ Alan Neuhauser reported.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% the same month in 2022.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.

