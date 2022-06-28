Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Phoenix wants 280,000 electric vehicles on its streets by 2030.

As of June 2021, there were 28,770 eclectic vehicles registered in the entire state, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Driving the news: Earlier in June, the Phoenix City Council unanimously passed a plan to increase EV use in the next eight years by installing 500 public charging stations, converting some city vehicles to electric and more.

Why it matters: Phoenix is already home to several electric vehicle manufacturers and is banking on the electric transition to bring more high-paying jobs to the Valley while improving air quality.

What she's saying: "The future of mobility is happening now in Phoenix, and we are investing to be top in the nation for a concentration of manufacturers and parts providers that will create quality jobs for our residents," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement.

Phoenix drivers are already switching to electric vehicles at a faster rate than drivers in other major U.S. cities.

EVs made up more than 5% of all cars purchased in Phoenix in the past year, according to data from S&P Global Mobility.

That's a higher percentage than the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area and almost every Southern or East Coast big city.

Yes, but: We're still way behind major cities in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

What we're driving: Tesla was the most popular vehicle for Phoenix car buyers in April, according to S&P Global Mobility.

About 22% of all electric vehicles sold here were Tesla Model Y and another 18% were Tesla Model 3.

Zoom out: Electric vehicles are becoming more popular across the U.S. as vehicle prices come down, gas prices soar and governments invest in charging infrastructure.

EV registrations doubled in the country over the past year, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

EVs' share of North American vehicles is accelerating and could hit 28% by 2028, and 59% by 2035, per consulting firm AlixPartners.