Phoenix wants 280,000 electric vehicles on its streets by 2030.
- As of June 2021, there were 28,770 eclectic vehicles registered in the entire state, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Driving the news: Earlier in June, the Phoenix City Council unanimously passed a plan to increase EV use in the next eight years by installing 500 public charging stations, converting some city vehicles to electric and more.
Why it matters: Phoenix is already home to several electric vehicle manufacturers and is banking on the electric transition to bring more high-paying jobs to the Valley while improving air quality.
What she's saying: "The future of mobility is happening now in Phoenix, and we are investing to be top in the nation for a concentration of manufacturers and parts providers that will create quality jobs for our residents," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a statement.
Phoenix drivers are already switching to electric vehicles at a faster rate than drivers in other major U.S. cities.
- EVs made up more than 5% of all cars purchased in Phoenix in the past year, according to data from S&P Global Mobility.
- That's a higher percentage than the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area and almost every Southern or East Coast big city.
Yes, but: We're still way behind major cities in California and the Pacific Northwest.
What we're driving: Tesla was the most popular vehicle for Phoenix car buyers in April, according to S&P Global Mobility.
- About 22% of all electric vehicles sold here were Tesla Model Y and another 18% were Tesla Model 3.
Zoom out: Electric vehicles are becoming more popular across the U.S. as vehicle prices come down, gas prices soar and governments invest in charging infrastructure.
- EV registrations doubled in the country over the past year, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
EVs' share of North American vehicles is accelerating and could hit 28% by 2028, and 59% by 2035, per consulting firm AlixPartners.
