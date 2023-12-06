Dec 6, 2023 - News
More metro Phoenix homeowners are selling homes at a loss
A growing share of metro Phoenix homeowners are selling their houses for less than they paid for them, per data Redfin shared with Axios.
Why it matters: Some Valley homeowners have suffered five-figure losses on their investments.
State of play: More than 3% of metro Phoenix homes sold at a loss from August to October — up from 0.74% a year ago.
- The median loss was around $32,450, per Redfin data.
What's happening: This is a reflection of high interest rates slowing down home value growth.
- Prior to rate hikes that began in March 2022, Phoenix home prices surged at a record pace, meaning buyers didn't have to hold onto their homes long to see returns on their investments.
Reality check: Homeowners selling at a loss are most likely those who bought within the last two years.
- Most sellers who have owned for longer are still turning profits in the Valley's low-inventory market, per Redfin.
The big picture: Losing money on a home sale is becoming more common across the U.S.
- The Valley's rate was slightly higher than the national median of 3.22% but well below that of many other major metros.
- The highest share and largest losses were in San Francisco. Roughly one in seven S.F. owners lost money on their home sale, with a median loss of $122,500.
