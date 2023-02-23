Phoenix home prices holding steady after months of decline

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

The average home price in the Phoenix metro remained flat between December and January after about six months of declines, according to Redfin data.

Why it matters: Any relief from the sky-high home prices we saw a year ago is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers:

Phoenix's median home sales price was $425,000 in January, down almost 5% from the same time last year.

Inventory was up almost 1% from last year.

Homes sat on the market for a median of 73 days in January, up 40% from last year.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sales prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago, and sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the latest from the National Association of Realtors.

The national median home sales price in January was $359,000.

Sales are down 36.9% from the previous year.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What's next: Spring, typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.