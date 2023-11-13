ASU athletics director Ray Anderson resigns

Ray Anderson, Arizona State University's embattled athletic director, announced his resignation on Monday with three years to go on his contract. Why it matters: ASU fans have been calling on the university to boot Anderson since his controversial decision in 2017 to hire his former client Herm Edwards as head football coach. Edwards' tenure ended with a subpar record and an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations.

The Sun Devil faithful intensified their vocal displeasure of Edwards after ASU announced a self-imposed bowl ban earlier this year in hopes of lessening NCAA sanctions.

What they're saying: "We have entered an unprecedented era where the number and magnitude of changes in the college sports landscape are astounding," Anderson said in a statement. "As I approach 70, these are not matters that my leadership would be able to corral during my tenure. Continuity of leadership will be needed, and I am choosing to step aside to let the university find that leader."

Anderson will remain a professor of practice and senior adviser for the sports law and business program in the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law.

What's next: ASU senior vice president for Educational Outreach and Student Services Jim Rund will serve as interim athletic director while the university recruits a permanent director to lead the school into its Big 12 era.