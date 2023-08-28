It's not yet clear what will become of the Pac-12 or its four remaining teams, but this football season will be the last before the conference as we've long known it disappears forever.

The big picture: ASU, UofA, Colorado and Utah will bolt for the Big 12 next year, while Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington will join the Big Ten.

It's been a 46-year run for the Sun Devils and Wildcats, who joined what had previously been the Pac-8 in 1978 to create the Pac-10.

That leaves Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State as the last teams in the conference, which could either disband or bring in new members.

Between the lines: Neither ASU nor UofA is expected to make much of a splash in its final year in the Pac-12, with both teams projected to finish around eighth to 10th place.

Flashback: ASU won the conference outright in 1986 and 1996, and shared the Pac-10 crown with USC in 2007, though it was the Trojans, not the Sun Devils that went to that year's Rose Bowl.

Had the 1996 Sun Devils won the Rose Bowl — they lost on a heartbreaking touchdown by Ohio State with 19 seconds left — they likely would've been that year's national champions.

The Cats have never won the conference outright. They were Pac-10 co-champions with UCLA and USC in 1993, with the Rose Bowl berth going to the Bruins.

UofA made it to the 2014 Pac-12 championship game, where Oregon trounced them.

1 unfortunate distinction: UofA will leave the conference having never gone to the Rose Bowl, the traditional reward for the winners of the Pac-12 and Big Ten.