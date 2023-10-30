Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

D-Backs star Corbin Carroll. Photo: Courtesy of Eat Up Drive In

If you don't have $500-plus to drop on tickets, you can still embrace the chaos with these watch parties and deals:

📺 Watch parties

The Dirty Drummer: Reserve a table at this Phoenix institution starting at $20.

K O'Donnell's Sports Bar & Grill: Watch the game on one (or multiple) of their 78 TVs. Make a free reservation here.

Pedal Haus Brewery: Their killer happy hour menu coincides with the start of the game. Enjoy at their Phoenix, Scottsdale or Chandler location.

The Green Woodpecker: Watch on a giant outdoor projector screen while enjoying $10 pitchers.

Huss Brewing Downtown Brewpub: Try the World Series Nachos, Diamondbacks Dog and other food and drink specials.

Twin Peaks: With more than 100 TVs, you'll never miss the action. Enjoy $2 off well drinks, 22-ounce drafts and select appetizers from 3 to 6pm and after 10pm at all Valley locations.

Dave & Buster's: Watch at the Tempe Marketplace location's 40-foot big screen while partaking in $5 food and drink specials Monday-Thursday from 4pm to close.

The Mexicano: Enjoy $5 margaritas (reduced to $2 during the seventh-inning stretch), "Snake Venom" shots and a specialty "Arizona Sunrise" cocktail while watching the game on the patio.

The Hot Chick: Wear your D-Backs gear to this Old Town Scottsdale watch party to get $1 Happy Dads hard seltzers, $2 Dos Equis bottles and $5 Casamigos shots.

A "Baseball in October" shot at The Montauk. Photo: Courtesy of The Montauk

🤑 Deals and specials

Eat Up Drive In: Order the "Corbin Carroll meal" — a double cheeseburger, fries, chocolate chip cookie and choice of lemonade — for $7.77. Each meal comes with a unique baseball card.

The Montauk: Enjoy a "Baseball in October" shot for $9.

Voodoo Doughnut: Grab a 25-cent "Snake Cake" — a doughnut topped with red, white and black sprinkles — at the recently opened Tempe location.

Z'Tejas: Enjoy a "Snakebite" margarita and discounted appetizers Tuesday-Friday from 3 to 6pm. The restaurant chain has locations in both Arizona and Texas and plans to donate 10% of proceeds earned during World Series games to local schools in the winning community.

U.S. Egg: Order the Diamondbacks Burger Special — cheeseburger, fries and a beer for $14.95 — at any Valley location.

Mint Cannabis: Get a free pre-roll when you visit any Valley location on game days. Mint's cannabis kitchen in Tempe is also selling infused pizza and wings for at-home viewing parties.

Queen Creek Olive Mill: Pick up the "Diamondback Double" of their Dark Chocolate Olive Oil and Pomegranate White Balsamic Vinegar for $31.

Streets of New York: Get $5 off your order ($25 minimum) on game days with code "DBACKSPIZZA" or get 24 wings and a large cheese pizza for $35.

Rainbow Ryders: Get $22 off sunrise hot air balloon flights through Nov. 2 with promo code "DBACKS."