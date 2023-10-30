Support the D-Backs with these World Series watch parties and deals
If you don't have $500-plus to drop on tickets, you can still embrace the chaos with these watch parties and deals:
📺 Watch parties
The Dirty Drummer: Reserve a table at this Phoenix institution starting at $20.
K O'Donnell's Sports Bar & Grill: Watch the game on one (or multiple) of their 78 TVs. Make a free reservation here.
Pedal Haus Brewery: Their killer happy hour menu coincides with the start of the game. Enjoy at their Phoenix, Scottsdale or Chandler location.
The Green Woodpecker: Watch on a giant outdoor projector screen while enjoying $10 pitchers.
Huss Brewing Downtown Brewpub: Try the World Series Nachos, Diamondbacks Dog and other food and drink specials.
Twin Peaks: With more than 100 TVs, you'll never miss the action. Enjoy $2 off well drinks, 22-ounce drafts and select appetizers from 3 to 6pm and after 10pm at all Valley locations.
Dave & Buster's: Watch at the Tempe Marketplace location's 40-foot big screen while partaking in $5 food and drink specials Monday-Thursday from 4pm to close.
The Mexicano: Enjoy $5 margaritas (reduced to $2 during the seventh-inning stretch), "Snake Venom" shots and a specialty "Arizona Sunrise" cocktail while watching the game on the patio.
The Hot Chick: Wear your D-Backs gear to this Old Town Scottsdale watch party to get $1 Happy Dads hard seltzers, $2 Dos Equis bottles and $5 Casamigos shots.
🤑 Deals and specials
Eat Up Drive In: Order the "Corbin Carroll meal" — a double cheeseburger, fries, chocolate chip cookie and choice of lemonade — for $7.77. Each meal comes with a unique baseball card.
The Montauk: Enjoy a "Baseball in October" shot for $9.
Voodoo Doughnut: Grab a 25-cent "Snake Cake" — a doughnut topped with red, white and black sprinkles — at the recently opened Tempe location.
Z'Tejas: Enjoy a "Snakebite" margarita and discounted appetizers Tuesday-Friday from 3 to 6pm. The restaurant chain has locations in both Arizona and Texas and plans to donate 10% of proceeds earned during World Series games to local schools in the winning community.
U.S. Egg: Order the Diamondbacks Burger Special — cheeseburger, fries and a beer for $14.95 — at any Valley location.
Mint Cannabis: Get a free pre-roll when you visit any Valley location on game days. Mint's cannabis kitchen in Tempe is also selling infused pizza and wings for at-home viewing parties.
Queen Creek Olive Mill: Pick up the "Diamondback Double" of their Dark Chocolate Olive Oil and Pomegranate White Balsamic Vinegar for $31.
Streets of New York: Get $5 off your order ($25 minimum) on game days with code "DBACKSPIZZA" or get 24 wings and a large cheese pizza for $35.
Rainbow Ryders: Get $22 off sunrise hot air balloon flights through Nov. 2 with promo code "DBACKS."
