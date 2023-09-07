Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The signature Voodoo Doll and other flavored doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut in Houston. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Superstitious sugar lovers rejoice: Arizona's first Voodoo Doughnut location opens Thursday.

For the uninitiated: The Portland-based doughnut chain is beloved for its over-the-top flavors (I'm looking at you, Ring of Fire) and funky vibes.

State of play: The new shop at Rural Road and Apache Boulevard opens Thursday at 8am.

A portion of the first day's proceeds will benefit the Tempe Community Action Agency and the first 50 customers will get a special treat.

Of note: Moving forward, the shop will be open from 6-3am.