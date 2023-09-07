1 hour ago - News
Tempe's very own Voodoo Doughnut opens Sept. 7
Superstitious sugar lovers rejoice: Arizona's first Voodoo Doughnut location opens Thursday.
For the uninitiated: The Portland-based doughnut chain is beloved for its over-the-top flavors (I'm looking at you, Ring of Fire) and funky vibes.
State of play: The new shop at Rural Road and Apache Boulevard opens Thursday at 8am.
- A portion of the first day's proceeds will benefit the Tempe Community Action Agency and the first 50 customers will get a special treat.
Of note: Moving forward, the shop will be open from 6-3am.
