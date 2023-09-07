1 hour ago - News

Tempe's very own Voodoo Doughnut opens Sept. 7

The signature Voodoo Doll and other flavored doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut in Houston. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Superstitious sugar lovers rejoice: Arizona's first Voodoo Doughnut location opens Thursday.

For the uninitiated: The Portland-based doughnut chain is beloved for its over-the-top flavors (I'm looking at you, Ring of Fire) and funky vibes.

State of play: The new shop at Rural Road and Apache Boulevard opens Thursday at 8am.

  • A portion of the first day's proceeds will benefit the Tempe Community Action Agency and the first 50 customers will get a special treat.

Of note: Moving forward, the shop will be open from 6-3am.

