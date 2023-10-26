Oct 26, 2023 - Food and Drink
2 pop-up concepts coming to Platform 18 cocktail bar
Platform 18 — recently ranked one of the best cocktail bars in North America — has invited two other award-winning mixology teams to host pop-ups at its Indian School Road location.
What's happening: The team behind Washington, D.C.-based Allegory will bring its literature-themed drinks to the space Oct. 29.
- Reservations are recommended and open now.
What's next: One of Mexico City's most esteemed cocktail bars — Rayo — will serve its menu at Platform 18 on Nov. 5.
- Rayo uses local and international spirits crafted with an appreciation for the bar's Mexican roots.
- Book now.
🗣️ Talk back: Send us pictures and tasting notes if you attend either event!
