2 pop-up concepts coming to Platform 18 cocktail bar

Platform 18 — recently ranked one of the best cocktail bars in North America — has invited two other award-winning mixology teams to host pop-ups at its Indian School Road location.

What's happening: The team behind Washington, D.C.-based Allegory will bring its literature-themed drinks to the space Oct. 29.

Reservations are recommended and open now.

What's next: One of Mexico City's most esteemed cocktail bars — Rayo — will serve its menu at Platform 18 on Nov. 5.

Rayo uses local and international spirits crafted with an appreciation for the bar's Mexican roots.

Book now.

🗣️ Talk back: Send us pictures and tasting notes if you attend either event!