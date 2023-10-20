First Look: DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dignitaries cut the ribbon on the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. Photo: Jessica Bohem/Axios

The nation's first sportsbook at a PGA Tour tournament location opens Friday at TPC Scottsdale, home of the iconic WM Phoenix Open.

What's happening: DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is a 13,000-square-foot sports lounge with 32 digital betting kiosks, six ticket windows, 3,400 square feet of video screens and an indoor-outdoor bar.

The restaurant features elevated bar food, including pepperoni goat cheese dip, prosciutto and balsamic pizza and adobo chili chicken wings.

The big picture: Sports betting became legal in Arizona in September 2021 and Arizonans have wagered $11.7 billion since, per Legal Sports Report.

The new DraftKings site is the 18th retail sportsbook to open in the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming.

1 fun thing: Former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald placed the ceremonial first bet at a VIP event Thursday, wagering $100 that ASU graduate and Scottsdale resident Jon Rahm will win the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024.

Be smart: If you attend Friday's grand opening, you'll be entered to win a free round of golf and a $250 food and beverage credit at the sportsbook. Ten winners will be drawn every hour from 4 to 8pm.

Larry Fitzgerald shows off his bet slip. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios Phoenix

The sportsbook has multiple VIP lounges. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

There are 32 betting kiosks. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

There are six ticket windows. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

One of the VIP lounges. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The bar features top-shelf liquor and local beers. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

The patio features fire pits and yard games. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios