First Look: DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
The nation's first sportsbook at a PGA Tour tournament location opens Friday at TPC Scottsdale, home of the iconic WM Phoenix Open.
What's happening: DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is a 13,000-square-foot sports lounge with 32 digital betting kiosks, six ticket windows, 3,400 square feet of video screens and an indoor-outdoor bar.
- The restaurant features elevated bar food, including pepperoni goat cheese dip, prosciutto and balsamic pizza and adobo chili chicken wings.
The big picture: Sports betting became legal in Arizona in September 2021 and Arizonans have wagered $11.7 billion since, per Legal Sports Report.
- The new DraftKings site is the 18th retail sportsbook to open in the Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming.
1 fun thing: Former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald placed the ceremonial first bet at a VIP event Thursday, wagering $100 that ASU graduate and Scottsdale resident Jon Rahm will win the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024.
Be smart: If you attend Friday's grand opening, you'll be entered to win a free round of golf and a $250 food and beverage credit at the sportsbook. Ten winners will be drawn every hour from 4 to 8pm.
