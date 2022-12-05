The PGA and DraftKings Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale.

Details: The sportsbook is expected to open in the fall of 2023, PGA Tour spokesperson Allie LeClair tells Axios.

It will be the first sportsbook at a golf course in the U.S. or at a site that hosts a PGA Tour event, she said. It will also be the first one in Scottsdale.

The Arizona Republic reported in April that it will have about 390 seats, 40 kiosks, seven betting windows, a restaurant, an outdoor patio, VIP cabanas and more than 3,400 square of video walls and screens.

Who's coming: PGA commissioner Jay Monahan, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and Waste Management Phoenix Open Tournament chairman Pat Williams will be on hand for the ceremony.

Between the lines: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is held every February, is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the Valley. It's also one of the most heavily attended PGA Tour events each year with more than 700,000, according to TPC Scottsdale.

In 2018, the last year that daily statistics were released, the tournament attracted more than 215,000 on Saturday's round, Cronkite News reported.

Zoom out: According to data from the Arizona Department of Gaming, there are 25 retail sportsbooks operating the state.