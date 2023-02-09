40 mins ago - Sports

What to expect when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday

Jessica Boehm
A golfer on the green with a large crowd in the background.

ASU alum Jon Rahm during last year's Phoenix Open. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Super Bowl has to share this weekend with another of the Valley's most anticipated sporting events: The WM Phoenix Open.

  • The first round of the "Greatest Show on Grass" tees off Thursday morning at 7:30, and the fourth round concludes Sunday afternoon.

Why it matters: The Open, the most-attended PGA tournament, is one of metro Phoenix's biggest revenue-generating events of the year, routinely attracting more than 700,000 people.

  • Coupled with the Super Bowl, this weekend will be among the busiest tourism weekends in Arizona history.

🏌️ State of play: Twenty-two of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing in the Open.

  • Top ranked golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is favored to win, per CBS Sports.
  • Yes, but: Scottsdale resident and ASU alum Jon Rahm is also in the hunt.

1 fun thing: Even those who aren't fans of golf have learned to love the Phoenix Open for the revelry it brings beyond the green.

  • Forget the golf clap. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course turns into a raucous —  often drunken — party zone.
  • Last year, after Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one at the 16th, thousands of spectators chucked their beer bottles on the green in an intoxicated celebration.
  • This year, organizers are selling beer in cups to minimize the harm fans can cause if they decide to throw their overpriced beverages again.

Another fun thing: There are also nightly concerts in the Coors Light Birds Nest tent.

  • Jason Aldean will perform Thursday night, Machine Gun Kelly headlines Friday and The Chainsmokers take the stage Sunday.
  • Tickets are sold out, but some are available for resale on Stubhub.

Details: General admission is $50 Thursday and Sunday and $75 Friday and Saturday.

  • Gates open at 7am, but you'll likely need to get in line even earlier if you want a seat at the 16th hole.
  • CBS will broadcast the tournament live Saturday and Sunday afternoon. You can watch the other rounds on Golf Channel.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more