What to expect when the WM Phoenix Open tees off Thursday
The Super Bowl has to share this weekend with another of the Valley's most anticipated sporting events: The WM Phoenix Open.
- The first round of the "Greatest Show on Grass" tees off Thursday morning at 7:30, and the fourth round concludes Sunday afternoon.
Why it matters: The Open, the most-attended PGA tournament, is one of metro Phoenix's biggest revenue-generating events of the year, routinely attracting more than 700,000 people.
- Coupled with the Super Bowl, this weekend will be among the busiest tourism weekends in Arizona history.
🏌️ State of play: Twenty-two of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing in the Open.
- Top ranked golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is favored to win, per CBS Sports.
- Yes, but: Scottsdale resident and ASU alum Jon Rahm is also in the hunt.
1 fun thing: Even those who aren't fans of golf have learned to love the Phoenix Open for the revelry it brings beyond the green.
- Forget the golf clap. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course turns into a raucous — often drunken — party zone.
- Last year, after Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one at the 16th, thousands of spectators chucked their beer bottles on the green in an intoxicated celebration.
- This year, organizers are selling beer in cups to minimize the harm fans can cause if they decide to throw their overpriced beverages again.
Another fun thing: There are also nightly concerts in the Coors Light Birds Nest tent.
- Jason Aldean will perform Thursday night, Machine Gun Kelly headlines Friday and The Chainsmokers take the stage Sunday.
- Tickets are sold out, but some are available for resale on Stubhub.
Details: General admission is $50 Thursday and Sunday and $75 Friday and Saturday.
- Gates open at 7am, but you'll likely need to get in line even earlier if you want a seat at the 16th hole.
- CBS will broadcast the tournament live Saturday and Sunday afternoon. You can watch the other rounds on Golf Channel.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.