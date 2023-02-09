The Super Bowl has to share this weekend with another of the Valley's most anticipated sporting events: The WM Phoenix Open.

The first round of the "Greatest Show on Grass" tees off Thursday morning at 7:30, and the fourth round concludes Sunday afternoon.

Why it matters: The Open, the most-attended PGA tournament, is one of metro Phoenix's biggest revenue-generating events of the year, routinely attracting more than 700,000 people.

Coupled with the Super Bowl, this weekend will be among the busiest tourism weekends in Arizona history.

🏌️ State of play: Twenty-two of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are competing in the Open.

Top ranked golfer Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is favored to win, per CBS Sports.

Yes, but: Scottsdale resident and ASU alum Jon Rahm is also in the hunt.

1 fun thing: Even those who aren't fans of golf have learned to love the Phoenix Open for the revelry it brings beyond the green.

Forget the golf clap. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course turns into a raucous — often drunken — party zone.

Last year, after Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one at the 16th, thousands of spectators chucked their beer bottles on the green in an intoxicated celebration.

This year, organizers are selling beer in cups to minimize the harm fans can cause if they decide to throw their overpriced beverages again.

Another fun thing: There are also nightly concerts in the Coors Light Birds Nest tent.

Jason Aldean will perform Thursday night, Machine Gun Kelly headlines Friday and The Chainsmokers take the stage Sunday.

Tickets are sold out, but some are available for resale on Stubhub.

Details: General admission is $50 Thursday and Sunday and $75 Friday and Saturday.