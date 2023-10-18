Trevor's Liquor plans fourth store as part of Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment
A popular Valley liquor store that's a favorite of local whiskey collectors is preparing to open its third location in Arcadia later this year and is now planning a fourth that'll be part of the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall.
Driving the news: Trevor's Liquor will open in the former Sears Automotive and Tire Center location on Tatum Boulevard, rather than in the redeveloped mall area.
- Owner Jeff McDonald tells Axios Phoenix he hopes to be open in fall 2024.
- Trevor's opened a second spot in the north Valley near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101, and a third is expected to open in Gaslight Square at 36th Street and Indian School Road by the end of the year, McDonald says.
Zoom in: The fourth store will be similar to the second, with a full bar, pizza kitchen and golf simulators.
- Meanwhile, the Gaslight Square location will be more of a "hybrid," McDonald said, with pinball machines but no golf simulators, and with less of an emphasis on cocktails because of great nearby cocktail bars like Century Grand.
Between the lines: McDonald says Trevor's chose PV Mall because he loves what Red Development is doing with the site.
- "It was a huge influence on us. Anything they go into, anything they're working on, all their projects have just been immensely successful. You know they're going to bring great design, great users, a lot of activity, a lot of people," McDonald says.
- He also says it's an underserved area and this is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
The big picture: Paradise Valley Mall closed in 2021 and much of it has been demolished.
- A massive redevelopment will include apartments, condos, retail and other projects.
- Red Development announced earlier this year that the first phase, scheduled for completion next year, will also include: Aveda, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Frost Gelato, Sephora and Wren House Brewing Co.
What's next: Trevor's has enough licenses on hand for four additional locations in Maricopa County, but McDonald says they haven't decided yet whether they'll continue expanding.
- "I want to get these next two open and then maybe take a breath and see where we're at," he said.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.