A popular Valley liquor store that's a favorite of local whiskey collectors is preparing to open its third location in Arcadia later this year and is now planning a fourth that'll be part of the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall.

Driving the news: Trevor's Liquor will open in the former Sears Automotive and Tire Center location on Tatum Boulevard, rather than in the redeveloped mall area.

Owner Jeff McDonald tells Axios Phoenix he hopes to be open in fall 2024.

Trevor's opened a second spot in the north Valley near Scottsdale Road and Loop 101, and a third is expected to open in Gaslight Square at 36th Street and Indian School Road by the end of the year, McDonald says.

Zoom in: The fourth store will be similar to the second, with a full bar, pizza kitchen and golf simulators.

Meanwhile, the Gaslight Square location will be more of a "hybrid," McDonald said, with pinball machines but no golf simulators, and with less of an emphasis on cocktails because of great nearby cocktail bars like Century Grand.

Between the lines: McDonald says Trevor's chose PV Mall because he loves what Red Development is doing with the site.

"It was a huge influence on us. Anything they go into, anything they're working on, all their projects have just been immensely successful. You know they're going to bring great design, great users, a lot of activity, a lot of people," McDonald says.

He also says it's an underserved area and this is an opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The big picture: Paradise Valley Mall closed in 2021 and much of it has been demolished.

A massive redevelopment will include apartments, condos, retail and other projects.

Red Development announced earlier this year that the first phase, scheduled for completion next year, will also include: Aveda, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Flower Child, Frost Gelato, Sephora and Wren House Brewing Co.

What's next: Trevor's has enough licenses on hand for four additional locations in Maricopa County, but McDonald says they haven't decided yet whether they'll continue expanding.